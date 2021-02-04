President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued politicians with two reminders even as 2022 succession politics take over the public discourse.

In a brief speech delivered at former President Daniel Moi's remembrance service, the President reminded politicians of the Swahili proverb: "...heshima si utumwa (being respectful is not slavery)."

He recounted visits with the late former President where Mzee Moi would insist on getting up to greet him despite his old age as a show of respect to President Kenyatta's designation.

"Mzee Moi was very respectful even when he served my father [Mzee Jomo Kenyatta] for 17 years until he took over the office of the President where he also served Kenyans with great respect. He also showed great respect to former President Mwai Kibaki who came after him. Though Kibaki had not been his personal choice, Mzee Moi still handed over power with great respect.

"When I became President in 2013, I had a very hard time when I visited him here in Kabarak. This is because Mzee Moi insisted on always getting up as soon as I entered and he would greet me and say 'Welcome Your Excellency, my President'. And even when I asked him to avoid all that, he was adamant and did it anyway," the President narrated.

I only have a covenant with the People of Kenya – Uhuru Kenyatta

Focus on the Future of Kenya

Second, President Kenyatta urged leaders to be conscientious with their political pursuits.

He iterated sentiments expressed in his recent public speeches where he has advocated for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill as a cure for Kenya's perennial election problems.

"The arrogance we see in today's leadership raises many questions as to the future of this country. I appeal to all leaders to recognize that there isn't a prominent or obscure leader, the work of leadership is available to all and it is God-given through the Kenyan citizens. Therefore, even if you abuse one another, get angry or do whatever manner of ills toward another leader, it will not help you.

"Let's instead reflect on where we've come from and where we are now so that we can together decide where the future of Kenya lies," President Kenyatta urged.