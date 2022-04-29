RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Presidents, dignitaries jet in for Kibaki state funeral service

Cyprian Kimutai

South Africa, Ethiopia and South Sudan's Presidents all in attendance

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/04/26: Military escort a gun carriage carrying the body of the late retired president Mwai Kibaki to parliament buildings during day three of public viewing. The former head of state, who ruled for ten years (December 2002 until April 2013) will be laid to rest on April 30, 2022 at his home in Othaya, Nyeri county. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The state funeral of Kenya’s former President Mwai Kibaki has attracted three sitting Presidents from across Africa who will attend the service at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Friday, April 29.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau confirmed that Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit have jetted in the country.

Following the death of Kibaki, President Kiir declared three days of mourning for the late President crediting Kibaki for his role in the peace process in South Sudan.

“In honor of the former President Mwai Kibaki’s legacy, I declare three days of mourning and order the South Sudan flag to be flown at half-mast across the country during those days,” stated Kiir.

Presidents [L-R], Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Mwai Kibaki of Kenya and Meles Zenawi of Ethiopia raise their joined hands on March 2, 2012 to signify their accord following a ground breaking ceremony of an ambitious port project in Kenya's resort town of Lamu. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
The three will also be joined by VIP delegates spread out from across the globe. The list from PS Kamau includes:

Former Malawi President Joyce Banda. Rwanda’s Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, Zimbabwe’s Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Tanzania’s Vice-President Philip Mpango, Uganda’s Vice-President Jessica Alupo, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and Sri Lanka’s Special Envoy Jayathma Wickramanayake.

On Friday, Kenyans are expected to be seated by 8am for the funeral service. The public viewed his body when it lay in state at Parliament buildings from Monday to Wednesday.

On Saturday, Kibaki’s body will be ferried to Othaya Approved School Grounds by road using the Lee Funeral Home’s hearse, whose clear glass windows will allow Kenyans a chance to view the coffin as the cortège makes its way to Kibaki’s final resting place.

Cyprian Kimutai

