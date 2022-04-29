Presidents, dignitaries jet in for Kibaki state funeral service

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau confirmed that Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit have jetted in the country.

Following the death of Kibaki, President Kiir declared three days of mourning for the late President crediting Kibaki for his role in the peace process in South Sudan.

“In honor of the former President Mwai Kibaki’s legacy, I declare three days of mourning and order the South Sudan flag to be flown at half-mast across the country during those days,” stated Kiir.

Vice Presidents also in attendance

The three will also be joined by VIP delegates spread out from across the globe. The list from PS Kamau includes:

Former Malawi President Joyce Banda. Rwanda’s Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, Zimbabwe’s Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Tanzania’s Vice-President Philip Mpango, Uganda’s Vice-President Jessica Alupo, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and Sri Lanka’s Special Envoy Jayathma Wickramanayake.

On Friday, Kenyans are expected to be seated by 8am for the funeral service. The public viewed his body when it lay in state at Parliament buildings from Monday to Wednesday.