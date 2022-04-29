The state funeral of Kenya’s former President Mwai Kibaki has attracted three sitting Presidents from across Africa who will attend the service at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Friday, April 29.
Presidents, dignitaries jet in for Kibaki state funeral service
South Africa, Ethiopia and South Sudan's Presidents all in attendance
Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau confirmed that Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit have jetted in the country.
Following the death of Kibaki, President Kiir declared three days of mourning for the late President crediting Kibaki for his role in the peace process in South Sudan.
“In honor of the former President Mwai Kibaki’s legacy, I declare three days of mourning and order the South Sudan flag to be flown at half-mast across the country during those days,” stated Kiir.
Vice Presidents also in attendance
The three will also be joined by VIP delegates spread out from across the globe. The list from PS Kamau includes:
Former Malawi President Joyce Banda. Rwanda’s Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, Zimbabwe’s Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Tanzania’s Vice-President Philip Mpango, Uganda’s Vice-President Jessica Alupo, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and Sri Lanka’s Special Envoy Jayathma Wickramanayake.
On Friday, Kenyans are expected to be seated by 8am for the funeral service. The public viewed his body when it lay in state at Parliament buildings from Monday to Wednesday.
On Saturday, Kibaki’s body will be ferried to Othaya Approved School Grounds by road using the Lee Funeral Home’s hearse, whose clear glass windows will allow Kenyans a chance to view the coffin as the cortège makes its way to Kibaki’s final resting place.
