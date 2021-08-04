PS Kibicho adds new twist to DP Ruto's Uganda trip drama

While speaking to reporters, PS Kibicho absolved his docket from any of the blame for the incident.

The PS noted that the Immigration Department, which is also under the Ministry of Interior, has its own protocols.

PS Kibicho stated that DP Ruto must have not met one of the requirements for travel as guided by the Immigration operatives.

"Before you travel, you need to have a Visa, a ticket, a Covid-free certificate and if you are a civil servant, you need to have clearance from the Head of Civil service. If he [DP Ruto] had all these documents and was still stopped then I'd be surprised if he was still stopped," the PS stated.

DP Ruto had earlier in the day spoken with Inooro FM where he posited that he had never been barred from travelling before, claiming that the Tuesday incident was malicious.

To the claim, PS Kibicho stated that only immigration officers could confirm the DP's assertion.

DP Ruto's Inooro FM interview

Unconfirmed claims had indicated that a Turkish businessman Harun Aydin was the cause of DP's failed trip to Uganda.

DP Ruto dismissed reports that Harun Aydin, is a man of questionable character. He mentioned that Aydin is a respected Businessman who has a permit to operate in Kenya and even the Turkish embassy has confirmed the same.

“Sasa nitakuwa natangazia Kenya nzima nikienda kufanya biashara zangu binafsi? Kulikuwa na wanabiashara watatu, watu amabao wako na biashara zao, watu wa heshima. Huyo mfanyibiashara wa Uturuki, embassy ya Uturuki yenyewe imetoa taarifa kusema ni mfanyibiashara anayetambulika na ana work permit…Ni mwekezaji ambaye ameweka pesa nyingi katika biashara ya taifa letu la Kenya…Wale wanajaribu kuweka fitina eti kwamba huyu mtu ni terrorist, unaona vile tunaharibu sifa ya Kenya? Unawezaje kuchukua mtu amewekeza katika taifa la Kenya unaenda kumbandika ati ni mgaidi? That’s how we destroy our country. Na siasa hizi ndogo ndogo za pesa nane eti kwa sababu unajaribu kushinda na naibu wa rais…” said Deputy Ruto in part.

Following the botched trip, reports emerged indicating that the State may have blocked the DP’s travel because of Aydin’s past investigation on claims of being associated with a terror group.

Aydin was arrested at a German airport in 2001 over terror links after his luggage contained suspicious items. In his travel bag, he was reportedly found to be in possession of a face mask, camouflage clothing, a chemical weapons protection suit and materials to produce an explosive detonator.

Ruto went on to elaborate that his Monday trip to Uganda was based on personal investment opportunities, wondering why he needed clearance to leave the country.