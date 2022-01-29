RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

DP Ruto and Raila camp in Mount Kenya as campaign heats up

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Ruto will be in Kirinyaga while Raila will tour Murang'a

Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga have both pitched their tents in the foothills of Mount Kenya this weekend as the race for the Presidential seat heats up.

DP William Ruto will be in Kirinyaga county where he is set to continue marketing his new found partnership with Amani National Congress (ANC) boss Musalia Mudavadi.

Ruto will hold a rally at Thiba Grounds in Kirinyaga alongside his Kenya Kwanza coalition counterparts; Moses Wetangula and Mudavadi.

On Thursday, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru protested what she terms as a move by the national government to deny her a permit for the Wang’uru stadium where Ruto was expected to hold a rally.

Deputy President William Ruto and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during a recent rally
Deputy President William Ruto and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during a recent rally Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed disappointment at not being able to host Ruto at the stadium which she stated has been used to hold meetings since Mashujaa day last year.

“We are very shocked as leaders in Kirinyaga County having been denied permit to hold a rally for the Deputy President in Wang’uru stadium.

PS Kibicho has been using it for public meetings, when we decided to ask it to be used by the DP, they decided to tell us that it was not complete,” she stated.

“Was it complete during Mashujaa day, then it became incomplete. Was it complete when Kibicho was using it for public meetings and then it became uncomplete. This discrimination and not giving people a level playing field is unwarranted,” she concluded.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga at the Kasarani Stadium during the Azimio la Umoja Convention
ODM party leader Raila Odinga at the Kasarani Stadium during the Azimio la Umoja Convention Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga on the other hand is expected to visit Murang'a county where he is scheduled to hold a mega rally at Ihura stadium.

The Ruto tour on Saturday is expected to be loaded with heavy political symbolism, coming days after teaming up with Musalia and Wetang'ula.

The coalition is said to have triggered jitters in Ruto's Mt Kenya team over the running mate position with the DP expected to use the tour to quell fears.

“Our unity is not about which positions we shall get but dealing with impunity, contempt and disrespect from those people who think that Kenya belongs to only them," Ruto said in Malava on Friday.

Cyprian Kimutai

