Raila’s party denies endorsing Boni Khalwale for Kakamega Governor

Dennis Milimo

Those are imposters - ODM party

Raila’s party ODM denies endorsing Boni Khalwale for Kakamega Governor [FILE IMAGE]
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has issued a statement in response to claims that former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has been endorsed by a section of ODM officials for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat.

The Raila Odinga-led party quashed the reports, stating that Khalwale held a meeting with imposters masquerading as ODM party officials in Kakamega County.

“There has not been any meeting of ODM officials with the former Senator of Kakamega County Dr Bonny Khalwale. None of our officials in Kakamega has met and endorsed him as he claims on his Twitter handle. Those are imposters,” reads the statement from the Orange party.

On Monday, Khalwale who is a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) member, alleged that he had been endorsed by ODM officials in Ikolomani North for his gubernatorial bid.

“This morning, I held a breakfast meeting with Ikolomani North @TheODMparty leaders. Am so grateful that they took the opportunity to endorse me for Kakamega Governor 2022,” Khalwale said, adding in his Luhya vernacular: "Khubele muluchendo (we are on the journey)."

Following ODM party’s response, Boni insisted that Odinga’s party was living in denial yet Ikolomani constituency Chairman Mr Vincent Mukhono had already defected to UDA.

“You are living in denial. As a matter of fact, besides that endorsement, the Ikolomani Constituency Chairman Mr Vincent Mukhono has defected to @UDAPartyKe and is contesting for Member for National Assembly for Ikolomani,” he added.

Khalwale is among several candidates who have expressed interest in the Kakamega gubernatorial seat including Senator Cleophas Malala, former Butere MP Amukowa Anangwe, County Assembly clerk Laban Atemba, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, and Deputy Governor Philip Kutima.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

