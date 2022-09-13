Am not boarding, why Raila will not attend Ruto's inauguration

In a notice the leader issued late last evening, the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya party leader Odinga turned down the invitation by Ruto to his inauguration, saying he still believes the election was flawed adding that he cannot take part in promoting impunity.

In the statement, Odinga confirmed that Ruto had called to invite him and even sent him a letter of invitation but he confirmed that will not be attending the inauguration where Ruto is expected to take over power from his predecessor President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"This (Monday, September 12, 2022) evening, I received a letter and a telephone call from Dr. William Ruto inviting me to his inauguration set for tomorrow, September 13, 2022. I regret however that I will not be available for the inauguration because I am out of the country and I also have other serious concerns," the former PM lamented in the notice.

The former Prime Minister said he believes that the ruling of the Supreme Court upholding Ruto’s election was not based on the facts and the law, even though the coalition members went ahead and accepted it.

"...I believe that the ruling of the Supreme Court was not based on the facts and the law, even though we accepted it," the statement read.

Odinga who is out of the country according to the statement said that he stood on his previous grounds that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not conduct a free and fair election.

Odinga stated that once he returns to the country he and other leaders in the faction will announce their next move as they seek to deepen and strengthen the country's democracy which he says can only be achieved if reforms and transformation of key institutions take place.