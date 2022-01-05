RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Exclusive Sh5.5 billion gated estate for US Embassy staff in Nairobi [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Nairobi has become a diplomatic hub.

The United States embassy in Kenya has entered into a deal with a real estate developer to lease houses for its diplomatic staff.

According to a report on the developer’s website, the gated community dubbed Rosslyn Grove will be leased to the US embassy for its staff once construction is completed in 2022.

The 90-unit diplomatic apartment and townhome community development marks Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd’s (GREA) first development in Kenya.

The project costs Sh5.5 billion but the US State Department Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations will be leasing it at $4.724 million (Sh534 million) per year.

The development will consist of a combination of apartments, townhouses, a clubhouse with a gym, swimming pool and other amenities.

With over 80 foreign diplomatic missions coupled with a growing international investor base, there is a strong demand for diplomatic level, high-security residential communities in Nairobi.

Aevitas Group in collaboration with a local Kenyan architecture firm, Design Partnership, and Sutherland Engineers, have been tasked to design this quality development.

GREA has contracted both local and international engineers and consultants. Services including quantity surveying, project management, construction and other sub-contracting services have been sourced locally, with Betts & Townsend Project Managers leading the consultant team.

Materials are sourced locally as far as possible, with only specialist items being imported. The development will also look to make a social contribution to the local community, through the support of community organizations in the neighbouring surroundings.

The project is estimated to create 1,100 direct jobs and 500 indirect jobs.

