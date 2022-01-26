Rufftone's serious accusation against his brother Daddy Owen on live TV

On Tuesday, Rufftone appeared on NTV alongside Jalang’o and when tasked to explain why he doesn’t subscribe to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party's ideology, he ended up throwing his brother in the mix.

The singer argued that ODM, is a party tainted with hooliganism, giving an example of Daddy Owen who wanted to hack him with a panga (machete) a few years ago.

“I was born in this country and I have been to Eastlands and even in the year 2007, I remember my blood brother Daddy Owen was for ODM and I was for PNU.

"And when we disagreed in the morning, Daddy Owen had to run out to the streets with his friends with machetes wanataka kuni… So I tend to believe that politics is about ideologies. And if we differ with you politically you don’t have to manifest physically to harm me, whether through verbal or physical [assault],” Rufftone said.

During the conversation Rufftone struggled to define the Bottom-Up economic model being championed by Deputy President William Ruto, whose party the former musician recently joined.

Responding to the accusation against ODM, Jalang’o cautioned Rufftone against attacking ODM with claims of hooliganism.

The Lang'ata MP hopeful levelled a counterclaim against the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), equally accusing Rufftone's party of allegedly orchestrating problems of their own whenever they are doing rallies.

Jalang'o and Rufftone Pulse Live Kenya

The two celebrities went on to ask Kenyans to bank on young leaders for transformation of this country.

“You have to elect young people who you can tell, 'Jalas, wewe tulikutuma huko [we sent you there] but you have not done anything. You have not lived to your manifesto. Elect people who you can tell, people who you can reach, people who are accessible. You can always reach me,” Jalang’o said.

Rufftone echoed Jalang’o’s sentiments, stating that youth leaders stand a better chance to represent their fellow youth, as opposed to older people who sometimes don’t resonate with the challenges young people face.

“You are looking at young aspirants here, you have got to replace, that is the only way you will get this power. And as I have said, I am very accessible and many young leaders are accessible.

“We have to refuse to be used as political zombies to throw stones at each other,” Rufftone said.

The radio presenter went on to state that he would rather have a resource centre in Lang'ata than give the youth wheelbarrows - a practice widely associated with DP William Ruto and the UDA party.

“I would really appreciate a resource centre in Lang'ata rather than having a wheelbarrow; A young man empowered with the right resources will always give you the best.

“In every campaign, we see a whole lorry with wheelbarrows Rufftone,” Jalang'o said.