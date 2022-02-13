Sabina Chege explains election rigging remark, to appear before IEBC

The legislator found herself in murky waters after making the remarks at a public rally in Vihiga County, to the offence of candidates contesting in the August 9 polls.

MP Chege's remarks implied that the 2017 presidential election had been rigged and created the impression that the 2022 election would as well.

“Nimesikia wengine wakisema hapa tuliwaibia. Kuna kaukweli kidogo, lakini kama tulijua kuiba si hata hii tutafanya nini…

"(I have heard some of you say we rigged you out. There is some truth to it but if we rigged last time even this time we will...)" the Jubilee politician stated.

I was encouraging voter registration - Sabina Chege

The Woman Rep has, however, said she was misquoted and taken of context.

“I did not exactly mean that we stole Raila’s victory. I was only contributing to what previous speakers at the rally had said in order to encourage the people to register as voters in large numbers so that Raila can have the numbers to take him to State House,” she told Standard.

Pulse Live Kenya

She argued that elections are won six months prior and that was the strategy they used to win the 2013 election and would use for the August polls.

“Elections are won six months before voting day and that is the secret we have been using to defeat our opponents. I told them that now that we are with them, we shall work together to win the election,” Sabina said.

Chege has since been summoned by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s Electoral Code of Conduct Committee and is set to appear on February 15.

“You are hereby required to attend the offices of the commission’s Electoral Code of Conduct Committee on February 15, 2022, at 9.00 a.m. for examination over utterances made by yourself at a public rally in Isibuye within Vihiga County on Feb 10,” IEBC stated.