Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has called for a special meeting of the Senate Business Committee on Thursday to decide the fate of impeached Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The Senate Speaker called the committee after Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker Anthony Gathumbi informed him of Waiguru's impeachment.

“I’ve received the notification from Kirinyaga County Assembly and I’ve summoned a special session of the HBC today afternoon to discuss the way forward,” the Speaker said.

Speaker Ken Lusaka

Impeachment

“I want to assure Kenyans that Senate is a House of integrity and shall serve justice to both the assembly and the governor without fear or favour,” he added.

Kirinyaga county speaker transferred the proceedings during the impeachment, evidence of the allegations used to support the impeachment motion and the list of the MCAs who voted.

On Tuesday, Kirinyaga MCAs voted to impeach the governor, who for the second time moved to court to challenge her impeachment.