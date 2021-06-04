Siaya leads in Kenya's new Covid-19 infections days after Uhuru's visit

According to a statement sent by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the positivity rate now stands at 6.3%.

Of the cases, 272 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. 157 are males and 127 females. The youngest is a one-month-old infant while the oldest is 91 years old.

New cases in terms of county distribution

Siaya 66, Nairobi 66, Kisumu 30, Mombasa 21, Busia 13, Kericho 8, Nyeri 8, Kiambu 7, Nakuru 7, Turkana 7, Uasin Gishu 7, Garissa 6, Vihiga 6, Kisii 5, Murang'a 4, Kitui 3, Embu 2, Migori 2, Kakamega 2, Narok 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kwale 2, Lamu 1, Marsabit 1, Meru 1, Nandi 1, Trans Nzoia 1, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1 and Kajiado 1.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga were in Nyanza region over the past weekend, attracting large crowds.

The country’s total confirmed positive cases are now 171,942 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,826,756.

124 patients have recovered from the disease, 97 from various health facilities countrywide, while 27 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program.

Total recoveries now stand at 117,469 of whom 85,291 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 32,178 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 17 people have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the month of April and May. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,240.

A total of 1,207 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,946 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care Program.

96 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen.

13 patients are under observation while another 92 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 85 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of today , a total of 974,000 persons have so far been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease countrywide . Of these 295,202 are aged 58 years and above, others-277,207, health workers-166,043, teachers-152,962, while security officers-82,586.

Second dose