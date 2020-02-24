Nairobi County Members of County Assembly have been barred from traveling to the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai.

The directive issued by Speaker Beatrice Elachi came after the assembly authorities received a Sh2.35 million claim from a Dubai-based law firm for unpaid fees.

Abdullah Mohammed Rasoul Ali Alharmoodi Advocates and Legal Consultants addressed the letter to Clerk Jacob Ngwele outlining the outstanding payment to Birmingham Leadership Development Centre.

"As we await the completion of the inquiries and tabling of the reports by the various as hoc committees, which will unravel the circumstances that lead to the unexplained legal claims, members are advised to cease any official travel to the UAE as the Assembly Service Board addresses the issue," the directive from Elachi outlined.

Overcharged in Dubai - Nairobi Clerk Jacob Ngwele

Commenting on the said unpaid dues, Clerk Ngwele claimed that the amount had been inflated.

He explained that it is the Leadership Centre that invited Nairobi MCAs for the training programme at a price of Sh1.2 million.

"The assembly was to pay Sh1.2 million, but not the trumped up charges of Sh2.35 million as claimed. I can confirm that the Sh1.2 million was paid and what the firm is trying to do now is to blackmail us," he stated.