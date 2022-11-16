RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

4 suspects nabbed in connection with the murder of Keagan Githua

Masia Wambua

Keagan Githua had brutally been stabbed to death by the gang who escaped with his phone.

Keagan Benson Githua
Keagan Benson Githua

Police detectives have arrested four suspects linked to the murder of university graduate, Keagan Githua, who was stabbed to death by thugs on a motorcycle in Ridgeways, Kiambu County on October 30.

The 24-year-old was stabbed in the chest to death on Sunday, October 30, while walking home by robbers who were riding on a motorcycle and made away with his mobile phone.

The arrest bore fruits after a detailed analysis and study of the gang’s model of operation which was conducted by sleuths based at the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB).

The analysis of the gang's operation revealed that the gang operates from the Githurai area along Thika Road.

Keagan Githua
Keagan Githua Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Specialised police units deployed in Nairobi to curb insecurity

One of the suspects was pounced on at a public city toilet along River Road by the detectives based at DCI-Starehe when they mounted an early morning operation that began in the city center.

The other three were caught in the Githurai area, where the police were also able to recover the deceased’s smartphone.

The youthful Keagan had recently graduated from Strathmore University with a degree in Information Technology. He was killed in cold blood by robbers who stabbed him in the chest and fled, after taking away his mobile phone.

The police further said an operation to arrest more members of the gang was still ongoing in Githurai and other parts of the city to nab more members of the gang that has caused havoc in the recent past.

Keagan Githua
Keagan Githua Pulse Live Kenya

The new update on the arrest of the four comes just a day after the government announced that specialised forces drawn from the General Service Unit (GSU) and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) had been deployed to complement the efforts of the police in dealing with insecurity that has been witnessed in Nairobi.

Githurai has been on the spot for some of the heinous acts from thugs and also doubles as a hideout for some of the dreaded thieves.

Masia Wambua

