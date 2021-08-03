The toy car, a Trofeu 1509 Saab 96, retails for Sh13,500 on the global eCommerce platform eBay.

The present was given as a token of appreciation for Kenya's successful hosting of the World Rally Championships in 2021.

Ann and Pat were among the most successful team in the female and male categories of the rally.

The toy is a miniature replica of a car driven by Wisdom-Riley Ann and co-driver Moss-Carlsson Pat from Great Britain and finished third in the rally that was dominated by Kenyans.

“The Prime Minister knows rallying is close to the President’s heart and wanted to acknowledge the success of bringing the Safari Rally back to Kenya this year. This model car from the 1962 East African Safari Rally was a demonstration of the warmth of the two leaders’ relationship,” stated the British High Commission.

“As part of President Kenyatta’s visit to the UK, he had a warm and long meeting with Prime Minister Johnson at his country residence, Chequers, where they discussed the strength of the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership,” the UK said in a statement.

During the working trip, President Kenyatta and PM Johnson also planted a tree that Uhuru said would symbolise the relationship between Kenya and UK.

“I hope you're going to look after it - this is going to be the indication of whether our relationship is really long term,” President Kenyatta tasked Boris.

President Kenyatta was able to mobilise new investments from the UK government and private businesses.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that UK Aid would pump Sh5.2 billion into the construction of 10,000 green affordable homes.

Private investments into the same project totalled Sh3.5 billion in addition to the UK government’s commitment.

“This Sh20 billion package of new UK-Kenya deals from the UK government and British firms will support investment in the region, including building new green affordable homes, connecting households to clean energy, and boosting manufacturing," Raab said.

“This package of investments will create new jobs and unlock new opportunities for UK and Kenyan businesses by strengthening the relationship between Nairobi and the City of London,” he added.

The energy and water-efficient houses for poor and middle-income households will contribute to Kenya's objective of creating 500,000 new affordable homes by 2022.

In cooperation with the City of London, Uhuru saw the launch of the Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC). This cooperation will strengthen ties between Kenya and London, the world's most important financial center, enhancing Nairobi's position as a financial hub.