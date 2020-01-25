Three children wre burnt to death after a house aught fire in Kinangop Constituency, Nyandarua County, on Friday.

The trio had reportedly locked themselves in the house when the fire broke out.

The three children identified as Cecilia Muthoni (one) and and Abigail Wangui (four), and their cousin Peris Gathoni, died at Naivasha Sub-county Hospital after neighbors rescued them and rushed them to hospital.

County Police Commander Gideon Ngumi said that the three who all lived in Githabai Ward had locked themselves inside the house.

3 burn to death in tragic incident

“They had locked themselves inside the timber house. Neighbours battled the fire and rescued the minors but they died at Naivasha Sub-county Hospital," he said. The fire erupted again and consumed the entire house." said the police Commander.

Mr Ngumi said the case of the fire had not been established but that investigations were on.

In his message of condolence to the families, Governor Francis Kimemia said he was shocked by the news and promised to stand with the families.

“It is my assurance and that of Nyandarua that we will stand with the two families as they plan to [bury] their loved ones. May God grant them strength and fortitude to overcome this loss,” he said.

Githabai Ward Representative Rimui Kaiyani, who visited the home, asked the county to help the family with construction of another home.

He also appealed for other kinds of humanitarian aid.