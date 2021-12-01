Blow to Sonko as Twitter bans sharing private photos, videos of others without consent

In an announcement on Tuesday, November 30, Twitter noted the growing concerns about the misuse of media and information that is not available elsewhere online as a tool to harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of individuals.

Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm.

“Beginning today, we will not allow the sharing of private media, such as images or videos of private individuals without their consent.

“Publishing people's private info is also prohibited under the policy, as is threatening or incentivizing others to do so,” Twitter said.

This policy update will help curb the misuse of media to harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of private individuals, which disproportionately impacts women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities.

Images or videos that show people participating in public events (like large scale protests, sporting events, etc.) would generally not violate this policy.

To bring this closer home, Kenyans should not leak private images and photos of people, whether, strangers or friends, without their consent, eg video leaks.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko recently made headlines after publishing footage alleged to be incriminating government official in the Judiciary.

What to do if someone publishes your private photos or videos

When your private information or media has been shared on Twitter, you will need to report the content and prove that you are the person affected for Twitter to take action.

“When we are notified by individuals depicted, or by an authorized representative, that they did not consent to having their private image or video shared, we will remove it,” Twitter assured.

However, this policy is not applicable to media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying Tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse.