Two Kenyan ladies steal Sh400,000 from Ex-US soldier

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

In the video, the former soldier narrates how two ladies stole Sh400,000 from him in Nairobi.

What started as a 3-week vacation for Ben Kirthiga, a former US Marine Corps soldier, ended in an incident that saw him lose Sh400,000 overnight.

Ben, a Kenyan living in the US had come home for his vacation and decided to spend the final hours of his trip at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road.

In a video he shared over the weekend, he said the ladies he partied with ended up sweeping his M PESA clean and also transferred more money from his bank accounts.

It all started at the club where Ben was having drinks with the ladies who seemed to enjoy his company as much as he did theirs.

During the night out, many people warned him to take caution but having been in the US for some time, Ben did not immediately get the message that was being put across.

At about 5 am, he decided to leave the club and the ladies also asked to tag along and share some breakfast together.

I drove them in my car, very coherent, went to my house and I was just getting ready to shower and change so we can go for breakfast,” he shared the story in the video.

Since they had brought some of the drinks to the house, Ben believes they used that opportunity to drug him into unconsciousness.

The two ladies then grabbed Ben’s Kenyan phone which had about Sh100,000 which they wiped clean. They also took his other phone and transacted ($3,000) Sh340,000.

On top of that, they took things around the house, just enough so that when they left the gate they were not suspicious,” Ben noted.

Yaani you had to take my Royco that I had shopped for returning to majuu for that taste of home? Diabolical. My dog tags! Meaningless to you but priceless to me; given at my 2000 Marine boot camp graduation and worn daily since,” he also said in a social media post that has now gone viral.

In conclusion, the former Marine Corp soldier said that despite what happened he believes there are more good people in Kenya and thanked those who reached out to him after his story went viral on social media.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

