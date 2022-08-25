Uganda mourns former security minister who died in Nairobi

According to Museveni, the late succumbed to lung cancer at around 5:46 am on Thursday, August 25. The President while announcing his death, described the 68-year-old as a dedicated and hard-working man.

"He has been a dedicated and hard-working cadre. More will be said about him later. Condolences to his family, to the NRA-UPDF-NRM fraternity and to all Ugandans. May his soul rest in eternal peace," stated the President.

In subsequent tweets, President Museveni broke down how he was introduced to the late. He explained that he was General Tumwiine's teacher back in Primary.

"I had taught him at Burunga Primary School in 1967, after our A-levels, as a student teacher, before going to university, later that year," stated Museveni.

Museveni added that Tumwiine joined Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) in 1979, where he was among the first soldiers to take part in the 1981-1986 war of Resistance.

"He joined FRONASA with 9000 others in 1979, went to Monduli Military School in Tanzania and was the one who fired the first shot on the 6th February 1981, at Kabamba, at the beginning of the 1981-1986 war of Resistance," revealed Museveni.

Finishing off his tribute to the late, the President detailed all the roles Tumwiine took up during his service with the National Resistance Army (NRA) and Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF)