Uganda mourns former security minister who died in Nairobi

Cyprian Kimutai

General Elly Tumwiine succumbed to lung cancer

General Elly Tumwine, former Ugandan Security Minister was admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda has announced the death of former Security Minister, General Elly Tumwiine in Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi.

According to Museveni, the late succumbed to lung cancer at around 5:46 am on Thursday, August 25. The President while announcing his death, described the 68-year-old as a dedicated and hard-working man.

"He has been a dedicated and hard-working cadre. More will be said about him later. Condolences to his family, to the NRA-UPDF-NRM fraternity and to all Ugandans. May his soul rest in eternal peace," stated the President.

General Elly Tumwine, former Ugandan Security Minister
In subsequent tweets, President Museveni broke down how he was introduced to the late. He explained that he was General Tumwiine's teacher back in Primary.

"I had taught him at Burunga Primary School in 1967, after our A-levels, as a student teacher, before going to university, later that year," stated Museveni.

Museveni added that Tumwiine joined Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) in 1979, where he was among the first soldiers to take part in the 1981-1986 war of Resistance.

"He joined FRONASA with 9000 others in 1979, went to Monduli Military School in Tanzania and was the one who fired the first shot on the 6th February 1981, at Kabamba, at the beginning of the 1981-1986 war of Resistance," revealed Museveni.

General Elly Tumwine, former Ugandan Security Minister (left) alongside President Yoweri Museveni
Finishing off his tribute to the late, the President detailed all the roles Tumwiine took up during his service with the National Resistance Army (NRA) and Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF)

"Since that time, Gen. Tumwiine has been part of the leadership of the NRA-UPDF as well as serving the government in various capacities. Those capacities included being Army- Commander, member of the High Command, Director-General of Intelligence, Minister of Security, etc."

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

