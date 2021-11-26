RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Universities with most unemployed graduates to lose state funds in proposed formula

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kenya today has a big number of unemployed graduates in an economy that is struggling to produce new jobs.

An open letter to Kenyan graduates; the world doesn’t owe you anything for scoring As
An open letter to Kenyan graduates; the world doesn’t owe you anything for scoring As

The Universities Fund has proposed a new formula of allocating money to public universities that could see institutions with most unemployed graduates miss out.

Recommended articles

According to a report published by Business Daily on Friday, November 26, the University Fund proposed that allocation be based on certain indicators and factors.

Some of the key indicators recommended include absorption of the school’s graduates in the job market, research and training on financial management for top officials.

Universities that offer courses that are not very marketable stand to be the most affected.

Performance-based funding is funding aimed at allocating a portion of universities' education budget according to specific performance measures. It makes funding allocating more transparent and more competitive.

The key performance indicators to be considered will be four-year graduation rate, graduate employability rate (one year after graduation) and research inputs,” UF’s board draft proposal reads.

Kenya today has a big number of unemployed graduates in an economy that is struggling to produce new jobs.

The number of students enrolled in Kenyan universities has increased in recent years, boosted by government funding for students in private colleges and the establishment of new campuses.

According to a recent economic survey, public universities had 452,089 students last year, up from 412,840 the previous year.

Kenya has 102 public universities and campuses, which had a Sh6.2 billion deficit in the fiscal year ending in June despite received over Sh70 billion from the Treasury to conduct their operations.

The World Bank has pressed the government to close and consolidate some of the state's cash-strapped public universities, citing course duplication and the need to slash spending.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Moi's will shows how he divided mutli-billion wealth to his children

Moi's will shows how he divided mutli-billion wealth to his children

Universities with most unemployed graduates to lose state funds in proposed formula

Universities with most unemployed graduates to lose state funds in proposed formula

JSC Summons Sonko over exposé on Justice Said Chitembwe

JSC Summons Sonko over exposé on Justice Said Chitembwe

Ndichu brothers demand arrest of Murgor sisters

Ndichu brothers demand arrest of Murgor sisters

Westlands 2022 MP race shaping up to be 'the one to watch' in Nairobi

Westlands 2022 MP race shaping up to be 'the one to watch' in Nairobi

DCI Kinoti lands powerful role at Interpol

DCI Kinoti lands powerful role at Interpol

Nairobi Lawyers weigh in on Sonko-Leaks, amid gag order from the courts

Nairobi Lawyers weigh in on Sonko-Leaks, amid gag order from the courts

Sonko offers Sh300,000 reward for information on journalist

Sonko offers Sh300,000 reward for information on journalist

KRA officers intercept 30 women at JKIA, find smuggled gold

KRA officers intercept 30 women at JKIA, find smuggled gold

Trending

Belgian boyfriend sends Sh100 million to Kenyan girlfriend

A currency dealer counts Kenya shillings at a money exchange counter in Nairobi, file. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna

Kenyan businessman buys Raila a plane [Video]

ODM leader Raila Odinga reading a newspaper in a plane

CS Matiang'i's response on whether Mwingi man will receive Sh60M reward

Paul Mulati with the three terror Suspects

14 high school students jump out of speeding matatu to avoid arrest

Kenyan matatu conductors