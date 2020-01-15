Former Machakos Gubernatorial aspirant Wavinya Ndeti Oduwole has spoken after landing a second Presidential appointment, in less than a year.

In tweets seen by Pulselive.co.ke, Wavinya expressed gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta for trusting her with another opportunity to serve Kenyans as transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS).

“I thank the Almighty God for his boundless grace. I thank His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of this great country as the Chief Administrative Secretary for Transport,” she said.

She went on to say that it is time to work for the people of this country and she looks forward to a good working relationship with Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

Ms Ndeti also took the time to appreciate the immense support and advice she had received from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who happens to be the leader of her party Wiper.

Wavinya Ndeti’s moving message after landing second Presidential appointment

She also sent her appreciation to the people of former Kathiani Constituency whom she represented as MP for five years, and the people of Machakos County.

“It’s time to get down to work and get the wheels moving. I also thank my people of former Kathiani Constituency and Machakos County and my supporters across the country for their endless support, and to my party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and the Rt Hon. Prime Minister Raila Odinga, thank you for your advice and support too. Let’s get the needle moving, and serve our great country Kenya. I am looking forward to working with the Cabinet Secretary in charge,” added Wavinya Ndeti.

KEWI appointment

Her appointment as Transport CAS comes barely a year after she was appointed Chairperson of the Governing Council of Kenya Water Institute (KEWI).