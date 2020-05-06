Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Wednesday warned that the government would take stringent measures in Nairobi and Mombasa after residents continually failed to follow the safety guidelines set out against the Covid19 pandemic.

Matiang'i said the government had been reluctant to implement some measures but added that the worsening situation had left no choice.

He did not specify the measures that the government would take with an announcement on the same likely to come from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We have been warned several times about our behaviour especially in certain estates in Nairobi and in Mombasa. Now, we are going to be forced to have to do certain things that as Government didn’t want to do to secure the lives of innocent Kenyans," the CS stated.

He spoke a day after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe complained that he was frustrated by careless and stubborn Kenyans who have deliberately failed to observe measures meant to protect their lives.

Kagwe gave an example of the reopening of restaurants which he said had been hijacked by day drinkers.

"As we said, we will escalate or de-escalate measures according to what we observe. This intervention was meant to secure some form of livelihood for some people even as we observe the strict measures. It is true that this measure has been abused. People have been going to pubs or eateries, they order one sausage and two beers, they eat that leave and enter another eatery and order the same thing. Now, my friends, what are you doing?" the CS decried.

The relaxed measures have seen the number of infections rise steadily over the past week with a record high of 45 cases being announced on Tuesday, total number now at 535.