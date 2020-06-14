Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has said that one cannot control another person’s loyalty, no matter how good you are to them.

The Governor took to twitter to share some of the lessons life has taught him stating that being good to people does not mean they will treat you the same.

Sonko mentioned that how much you value them does not mean they will reciprocate the same to you.

You can't control someone's loyalty – Sonko

The Nairobi Governor went on to say that sometimes the people you love the most end up being the individuals you can trust the least.

“Life has taught me that you can't control someone's loyalty. No matter how good you are to them, doesn't mean they'll treat you the same. No matter how much they mean to you, doesn't mean they'll value you the same. Sometimes the people you love most, turn out to be the people you can trust the least. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday,” said Sonko.