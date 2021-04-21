RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (20 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New cases: 9 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,968 Active cases: 882 Total recovered: 31,810 (36 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 12 (2 new) New discharges from treatment units: 0 Total tests conducted: 227,956 (320 new) Total deaths: 1,142 (3 new) Total vaccinated to date: 260,614 (2,507 new)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi

Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke