International Conference on the West African Food Security Storage System: ECOWAS to build a multilateral partnership around its experience

The overall objective is to lay the foundations for a renewed multilateral partnership to strengthen, in a sustainable manner, the resilience of the West African Food Security Storage System and its capacity to respond effectively to the amplification and complexity of food, nutrition, and pastoral crises in the region. Participants will specifically discuss issues such as (i) vulnerability of West Africa and the Sahel to food and nutrition insecurity, (ii) food reserves and management of cyclical food, nutrition and pastoral crises in West Africa, (iii) role of stocks in the promotion of sustainable food systems and the building of the regional food market, (iv) role of food reserves in the building of the resilience and social protection of households, (v) partnerships and innovative financing mechanisms and the strengthening of the resilience of the Regional Food Storage System and its capacity to respond effectively to the amplification and complexity of food, nutrition, and pastoral crises.