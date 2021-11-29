RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Invitation to Pre-Africa Investment Forum Press Conference, Monday 29 November

Dear members of the press,

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

INVITATION TO PRE-AFRICA INVESTMENT FORUM PRESS CONFERENCE, MONDAY 29 NOVEMBER

I am delighted to invite you to participate in a pre-Africa Investment Forum press conference scheduled for Monday 29 November, from 12pm to 1pm GMT.

The press conference will take place in hybrid format, with virtual and online participation accessible here: https://bit.ly/311aCZe

The press conference will focus on the main aims and ambitions of this year’s Market Days.

The Ivorian government, host for this year’s event, will be represented by Minister of Planning and Development, Mme Nialé Kaba. Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group will also be in attendance.

They will be joined by Africa Investment Forum Market Days spokespeople including Chinelo Anohu, Senior Director of the Africa Investment Forum.

We look forward to having you there.

Sincerely,

Amba Mpoke-Bigg

Editorial and media relations division, Communication and External Relations department

