Sonangol Details Restructuring Process at AOG 2021, Emphasizes Investment Opportunities

“We are scouting several different exchanges. Starting with Luanda but in a second phase London and Wall Street, but Luanda will certainly come first,” Sebastião Gaspar Martins stated.

“There are many reasons to be a shareholder of Sonangol and I am certain that most of the people here have the ambition of being shareholders of such a great company as Sonangol,” he said.

The restructuring process has been divided into three operational blocks and one organizational support block that aims to improve Sonangol’s operations. These include changes to the core business, financial restructuring and portfolio, regulatory frameworks, and organizational support axis.

As the bridge between the government and the oil and gas industry, Sonangol has placed community development at the forefront of its restructuring agenda, and continues to provide support despite the significant changes undertaken by the company.

“We have created opportunities to fund those that cannot be integrated in the new structure of Sonangol, providing them with financial support while they seek other opportunities. We have a social responsibility that we take seriously and that is an expression of that,” he said.

