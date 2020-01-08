This is 0.3 percentage points lower than the 8.2% registered in November 2019.

The reduction, according to the GSS, was due to a decrease in price levels of Vegetables and Fish.

According to the figures, food inflation registered an inflation rate of 7.2% in December 2019, 1.2% lower than the previous month.

Non-food inflation was however 8.5%, up from 8.0% recorded in November 2019.

Inflation of imported goods was however 6.1%, while the inflation of local goods was 8.7% on average.

This is the highest rate for local inflation and the lowest rate of inflation for imported goods since August 2019.

Ashanti region recorded the lowest year-on-year inflation rate of 5.0 percent whilst the Greater Accra region recorded the highest rate of inflation of 12.0% (basically due to Xmas festivity).