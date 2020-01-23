This represents a 3.1 percent points higher than the 9.9% rate recorded in November 2019, the GSS said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Mining and Quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 33.7 percent, followed by Utilities sub-sector with 12.8 percent.

The manufacturing sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation of 8.8 percent.

With respect to the monthly changes, Mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest inflation rate of 2.8 percent, followed by Manufacturing sub-sector with 1.6 percent.

The Utilities sub-sector recorded lower inflation rate of 0.1 percent