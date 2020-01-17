The popular streaming service has picked up a Nollywood TV show and movie.

This will be the second Nigerian TV show to join the American platform.

These new additions will be available for streaming next week.

Netflix has acquired its second Nigerian TV show and a 2018 comedy.

Here is what comes to the streaming service before the end of the month:

Sons of the Caliphate

Created, written and produced by Dimbo and Karachi Atiya, the 2016 TV series tells the story of three rich, entitled and ambitious young men caught up in tussle for power while dealing with love, family loyalty and revenge.

Set in the Northern Nigeria, the show stars Patrick Doyle, Mofe Duncan, Sani Muazu, Rahama Sadau, Paul Sambo, Yakubu Mohammed and Yvonne Hays.

EbonyLifeTV's series will be available for streaming for January 24, 2019.

Kasala

Directed by Ema Edosio, this 2018 movie focuses on a day in the life of four young men who get into trouble after borrowing a car without the owner's permission.

After crashing the vehicle, they have five hours to find the money they need to fix the vehicle before the no-nonsense owner gets back from work.

This explains why the movie is titled “Kasala” (Nigerian pidgin for trouble). It was chosen as the opening movie of the Lights Camera Africa 2018 and the closing gala of the 2018 edition of Film Africa in London.

The cast includes Alvin Abayomi, Kassim Abiodun, Mike Afolarin, Gabriel Afolayan, Judith Audu, Chimezie Imo, Jide Kosoko and Tomiwa Tegbe.

It will be available for streaming on January 31, 2019.