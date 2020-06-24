Since then a total of 52 countries in Africa have reported cases.

According to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) as of June 24, 2020, the continent has recorded 324, 696 cases with 154,170 recoveries and 8,618 deaths.

Below are African countries where no coronavirus-related death has been recorded since the pandemic started.

1. Eritrea

The East-African country currently has reported 143 cases, with 104 active confirmed cases and 39 recoveries.

2. Lesotho

The enclaved country within the border of South Africa has recorded 17 COVID-19 cases with 2 recoveries and 15 active cases.

3. Namibia

Namibia has so far reported 72 cases. Out of this 51 are active with 21 recoveries.

4. Seychelles

This country recorded 11 cases of COVID-19. All 11 have recovered.

5. Uganda

The East-African country has so far recorded 797 cases. It has also reported 699 recoveries with 98 active cases.