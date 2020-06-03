Authorities announced that Cameroun recorded 245 and 188 new cases on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

This brings the country’s total COVID-19 case count to 6,585 with 200 deaths.

This implies that infections went up just after schools resumed. However, it is not clear where the new infections were coming from.

The local media reported that final year students at lower levels of education and university students have gone back to school. The students are made to sit metres apart from each other.

The students were also made to observe other safety protocols to curb the spread of the virus.

The local media reported that even though teachers raised safety concerns before school reopened, education officials threatened that teachers who did not make it to the classroom will be sanctioned.

The government gave an assurance that all measures have been put in place to ensure that teachers and students are safe.

Some African countries that announced the reopening of schools have now suspended their plan. These include South Africa, Uganda, and Senegal.

There are fears of further spread if better safety measures are not put in place. In some of these countries, parents have raised concerns about the safety of their children.

Meanwhile, students in Ivory Coast have resumed school.