A new Ghanaian movie is coming to Netflix.

The American streaming platform has acquired "Azali," set to be available for streaming in February 2020.

It also happens to be Ghana's 2020 Oscars entry.

From next month, you will be able to watch "Azali" on Netflix.

The film follows a 14-year-old named Amina, who leaves an arranged marriage with a 70-year-old farmer.

She ends up being a victim of human traffickers, but somehow manages to escape to Accra where she has to decide between returning home to an arranged marriage or surviving on her own.

It is written by Gwandellen Quartey and directed by Kwabena Gyansah, an award-winning Ghanaian film director.

ALSO READ: Netflix is finally focusing on its Nigerian and Ghanaian consumers

The cast includes Asana Alhassan as Amina, Adjetey Anang, Ama K. Abebrese, Peter Ritchie, Akofa Edjeani Asiedu and Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye.

The film made history by becoming the first Ghanaian film to be submitted to the Oscars for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category.

Like "Lionheart" - Nigeria's representative, both movies got rejected.

However, the movie went on to pick 18 nominations at the 2019 Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) and won the best feature film at the 2018 edition of African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos Nigeria.

"Azali" will be available on Netflix on February 7, 2020.