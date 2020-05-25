He said this will partially be because the government from June 1, 2020, will ease some lockdown measures

Making the announcement, President Ramaphosa said “We should expect that these numbers will rise even further and even faster.”

“The coronavirus pandemic in South Africa is going to get much worse before it gets better,” he added.

From June 1, South Africans will no longer see an overnight curfew while more businesses will be allowed to open.

According to the president, the ban on alcohol will also be lifted and schools will also resume.

Even though the ban on alcohol will be lifted, there would be limited sales allowed for home consumption only. Meanwhile, the ban on the sale of cigarettes will remain.

“The sale of tobacco products will remain prohibited in alert level 3 due to the health risks associated with smoking.”

“Any place open to the public where cultural, sporting, entertainment, recreational, exhibitional, organisational or similar activities may take place will remain closed,” he added.

“Announcements in this regard will be made once we have concluded discussions with the sector on the various conditions,” the president said.

The President indicated that public gatherings would remain banned, except for funerals with no more than 50 people or meetings in the workplace for work purposes.

South Africa has recorded more than 22,000 cases with outbreak fast spreading across communities and even in impoverished areas.