However, there are specific countries that often indulge each other.

For example, a Ghana and Nigeria Twitter war is normal, Kenya and Uganda is also expected.

But Uganda and Ghana seem quite new.

This is not the first time Uganda is in a Twitter war with a country it barely ever beefs with countries outside its sub-region.

It is not known who started the war but Ghanaian and Ugandans are trolling each other on Twitter.

Some of the issues they are both using include complexion, looks, leaders, infrastructure, celebrities among others.

Read some of the tweets below

Meanwhile, Nigerians are preparing for a Ghana and Nigeria Twitter war even before the one with Uganda ends.