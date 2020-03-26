The Ghana Health Service confirmed on its Twitter handle.

This brings the number of infected people in Ghana to 132

Ghana has also recorded 3 deaths from the Coronavirus.

A statement said that 78 of the confirmed cases are from the travelers under mandatory quarantine.

The Ghana Health Service added that "as at the morning of 26 March 2020, a total of fifty-four (54) cases including three (3) deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems. All the three (3) cases that unfortunately succumbed to the disease were aged and had underlying chronic medical conditions. All the other fifty-one (51) cases are well; fourteen (14) are being managed at home and the rest are responding well to treatment on admission in isolation. They are awaiting their test results and will be discharged when the results are negative."

The statement added that majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries.

This means that the numbers have increased largely because the travellers who returned to Ghana on Sunday were quarantined and are all being tested.

Meanwhile, seven (7) infected people are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom (UK).

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 970 contacts have been identified and are being tracked. Out of these, two hundred and four (204) have completed the 14 days mandatory follow up.