This revelation was released by CNN Travel.

It said that Ghana is a country with some of the world’s most diverse and amazing tourist sites.

The country offers visitors a lifetime experience through its rich history, landmarks and beaches with captivating views.

For a never forgetful experience, here are some tourist destinations in Ghana you should know while visiting for the Year of Return

1. Kakum National Park

Kakum National Park is a dense tropical rain forest in southern Ghana. The forest is home to over 40 species of larger mammals including forest elephants, forest buffalo, Mona-meerkats and civets. The birdlife is fantastic as well with over 250 species living in the forest.

Canopy walkway kakum national park

The highlight of any visit to Kakum is a stroll on the Canopy Walkway that is built 30 meters above ground, crosses several bridges and is over 1000 feet (350m) in length. The canopy walkway offers a unique viewing perspective of the wildlife and unique plants of the forest. Trained guides are on hand to take you on a tour and provide detailed insight into the medicinal uses of the forest plants. There’s a basic campsite for those who want to stay overnight.

2. Kintampo Falls

The Kintampo waterfalls located on the Kumasi-Kintampo highway provides a panoramic scene and superbly display the beauty of nature.

Kintampo waterfalls

It is about 4km away from the Kintampo Township, on the Kumasi-Tamale road. This is the point where the Pumpu River falls some seventy (70) meters to continue its journey towards the Black Volta at Buipe. The Kintampo falls is shaped in a beautiful staircase. This superb fall mysteriously disappears and resurfaces 200 meters away from its original location.

Its great scenery makes it a favourite attraction for tourists who visit the region (Brong Ahafo).

3. Nzulezu

Nzulezu is a village built on stilts in the marshy Amansuri Lagoon. Similar in looks and atmosphere to Genvie in Benin, this is a unique little fishing community, far from the hustle and bustle of daily Ghanaian life.

Nzulezu

You can only reach it by renting a canoe, available from the village of Beyin (about two hours drive from Axim). It takes about an hour to reach the village. Simple accommodation is available in a stilt house. You can also find the Ankasa National Park in this region.

4. Mole National Park

Mole National Park is Ghana’s largest wildlife park and is located in northwestern Ghana. In Mole, you can expect to see buffalo, roam antelope, elephants, warthogs, hyenas and if you’re very lucky, leopard. Lions have recently been re-introduced to the park as well. There are also more than 250 species of birds to enjoy.

Mole National Park

You can opt for a walking safari or a traditional game drive accompanied by an armed guard. There’s a motel just near the park headquarters. The best time to spot wildlife is during the dry season from January to March as animals congregate around the water sources.

5. Paga Crocodile Pond

Located in the north-eastern border of Ghana, Paga is a sacred crocodile sanctuary.

Although crocodiles are considered as wild creatures, the Paga crocodiles are friendly and coexist with humans. The friendly relationship between the crocodiles and humans continue to baffle the minds of many. This is in contrast to the perception of crocodiles as dangerous.

Paga Crocodile Pond

It is a customary offence to harm, kill or show any sign of disrespect to the crocodiles of Paga. It is not uncommon to find children and or visitors sitting at the back of or holding the tail of a crocodile without any harm, after a sacrifice of fowl. This is normal for the people of Paga but a mystery to visitors.

6. Fiema monkey sanctuary

Fiema monkey sanctuary is a mile apart from the villages Boabeng and Fiema.

The monkey sanctuary has no fences. This allows the monkeys to relate better with the people in the town is a 35-hectare patch of woodland including the villages of Boabeng and Fiema, which are about a mile apart. The monkeys are treated as relatives and are therefore treated like humans.

Fiema monkey sanctuary

Any monkey that dies is buried and funeral rites held for it just like humans. Although there are now local laws protecting the monkeys, legend says anyone who kills a monkey suffers a calamity. People of Boabeng-Fiema observe Fridays as special days for the monkey and do not go to the farm

7. Larabanga Mosque

“Prayer is not asking. It is a longing of the soul. It is daily admission of one's weakness. It is better in prayer to have a heart without words than words without a heart,” Mahatma Gandhi says.

The architectural model of the Larabanga mosque is a tourist site in Ghana to behold.

Larabanga is a small town located in the Northern part of Ghana. Larabanga is about 13m west of Damongo.

Larabanga mosque

It is predominantly a Muslim community engaged in farming. The Larabanga Mosque as the name suggests is found in Larabanga.

It is touted as one of the oldest mosques in West Africa and in Ghana the oldest mosque. As small as it may look, the mosque is able to accommodate thousands of visitors.

8. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum

Located in downtown Accra, Ghana is the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum. The Mausoleum is the final resting place of Ghana’s first President and Africanist.

The museum hosts rare artefacts relating to Ghana’s independence and tours at the park give visitors an in-depth history of the Sub-saharan struggle for independence.

Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum

It houses the mortal remains of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and his wife Fathia Nkrumah. It is meant to represent an upside-down sword which in the Akan culture is a symbol of peace.

9. Bonwire Kente Weaving Village

Before you end your tour in Ghana ensure you have made your way into the Bonwire Kente Weaving Village.

Bonwire Kente Weaving Village

Here you will get learn about the weaving process into the most significant wear in Ghana, the Kente.

10. Lake Bosomtwe

Lake Bosomtwe is a lake formed by an ancient meteorite strike in the Ashanti Region. The name means Antelope God because it is said to be discovered by a hunter chasing an antelope that disappeared into the lake like it was trying to save the animal.

Lake Bosomtwe

The lake is seen as a very sacred place to the Ashanti people who live in the area.

It is possible to take boat rides on the lake, swim, and hike around.