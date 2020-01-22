On Tuesday, Baringo county and national surveillance team confirmed the presence of desert locusts at Mt Tiaty in the Tirioko area of East Pokot Sub County.

After leaving a trail of destruction in their wake across expansive Kenyan counties such as Mandera, wajir and Laikipia, the ‘plague’ of Desert Locusts is marching on unabated.

Kitui, Baringo counties are now on the receiving end of the ferocious insects which have invaded several parts of the counties. There are fears that the locusts could settle and start breeding thus causing even more devastation to pastoralists and farmers.

Areas affected in Kitui include Tsekuru, Ngomeni, Kyuso, Matooni; Kathaalani Mukumanza as well as Kavaani.

“A team from the Desert Locusts Monitoring unit has been dispatched from Nairobi to spray the locusts,” Kitui Deputy Governor Dr. Wathe Nzau said on Wednesday.

In Baringo, the locusts were spotted in Tirioko ward, Tiaty Sub County on Sunday at around 10am.

“It appeared like a dark cloud in the sky over Chepukana hill and when they landed in the village it was difficult to walk because they settled all over the ground. They also covered the trees,” Matthew Lokwete, a resident, said.

Mr. Sam Lokales, area MCA Tirioko Ward has urged the national government to intervene and control the situation.

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has warned Kenya to fasten its belts and brace for food shortage after the biblical desert locusts invasion which wreck havoc in its path.

A desert locust can consume roughly its own weight in fresh food per day, therefore they are known to literally wipe out vast grasslands within a blink of an eye.