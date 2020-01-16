Kingsley Obiora replaces Joseph Nnanna as CBN Deputy Governor .

Dr Obiora is currently an Alternate Executive Director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, United States of America.

His appointment is subject to Nigerian Senate approval.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued on Thursday, January 16th, 2020, said the President has already forwarded a letter nominating Dr. Obiora to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan.

File Photo: Yi Yang, Governor of the People’s Bank of China in a handshake with Kingsley Obiora, accompanied by the CBN Governor Emefiele Godwin during Naira-Renminbi Currency Swap in 2018 persecondnews

“President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the name of Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President Buhari said the nomination was in accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

“Dr. Obiora, upon confirmation by the Senate, replaces Dr. Joseph Nnanna, who retires on February 2, 2020.

“Dr. Obiora holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, a Masters in Economics from the University of Ibadan, and a Doctorate in Monetary and International Economics, also from the University of Ibadan.

“He is currently an Alternate Executive Director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, United States of America”, the statement said.

Dr Kingsley Obiora on government's delegation to post IMF and World Bank press briefing in 2017 mediaissuesng

Since joining IMF as an Economist in 2007, Dr. Obiora has worked in various countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

While on leave from the IMF, he worked with the Nigerian Government as Special Assistant to the President’s Chief Economic Adviser and Technical Adviser to the National Economic Management Team. He also worked as a Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. All between October 2011 and July 2018.