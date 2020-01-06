According to him, the move will help to restore people’s confidence in the economy.

Mr Mahama said this while he had an interactive Facebook live session with Ghanaians.

“We will take some immediate action that gives hope to the people. Abolish the Communications Services Tax (CST), abolish the 50% increase in the CST,” he said.

John Mahama, who is also the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer, going into the 2020 elections said he will also “ensure massive job creation in the ICT, telecom and services sector. We will sacrifice with Ghanaians as we try to get the economy back on track.”

About the Communication Service Tax

The Communication Service Tax which was introduced in 2008 was pegged at a rate of 6 percent payable by consumers of certain electronic communication services.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in the Supplementary Budget announced an increase in the Communication Service Tax from 6% to 9%.

Mr Ofori-Atta explained that the increase was to help develop the foundation for a viable technology ecosystem in the county.

This will comprise putting in systems to identify and combat cybercrime, protect users of information technology and combat money laundering and other financial crimes.