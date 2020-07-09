The educator and community leader won the nomination of the Democratic Party in the primaries for Oklahoma’s First Congressional District, Tulsa.

His nomination also makes him the first-ever first-generation American, first-ever Black person to win nomination, first-ever resident of North Tulsa, and the youngest ever Democratic nominee to run for U.S. Congress.

A report by the New York Times said Asamoa-Caesar polled 34,380 votes representing a total vote cast of 63.6% on June 30, 2020. He will be contesting Republican party incumbent, Kevin Hern, in the general elections.

Mr Asamoa-Caesar said he is representing his district and the Black community in Oklahoma. He said he would lead change and invest in growth for his community. “I am running to champion solutions that meet the urgency of our problems.”

“A hundred years ago, this wouldn’t have been possible. But today, because of all of you who exercised your right to vote, and voted for change, this is possible. Change is possible and change is coming. Thank you! Onwards to November!” he said on Instagram.

He was born to a nursing assistant and a taxi driver who emigrated to America 37 years ago.

Asamoa-Caesar is the founder of T.R.U.S.T., an organisation dedicated to developing young adults in their communities while in university.

Asamoa-Caesar is a kindergarten teacher in Oklahoma. He studied Communications at Old Dominion University and went on to study law at the College of William & Mary.

After he graduated, he did not choose a career in law but rather joined Teach for America. This brought him to Tulsa as a kindergarten teacher in 2013. He was named Teacher of the Year after his second year of teaching at his school site.

He studied education policy as a Fellow with the Urban Leaders Fellowship. He served as the founding principal of Greenwood Leadership Academy, an elementary school in North Tulsa, founded in 2017 as part of a partnership between the Met Cares Foundation and Tulsa Public Schools.

Asamoa-Caesar has also served as interim executive director at 36 Degrees North, a co-working space that serves as Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, serving over 500 members representing over 47 different industries.