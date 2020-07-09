This has made several Malawians unhappy since they expected him not to repeat the nepotism he accused his predecessor of.

The president's former running mate in the 2019 elections Sidik Mia has been appointed minister for transport while his wife Abida Mia is the deputy minister for lands.

The new Labour Minister Kenny Kandodo is brother to the Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo.

Businessman Gospel Kazako who has been appointed information minister also has his sister-in-law Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma as the deputy agriculture minister.

President Chakwera's previous appointee in the justice ministry Modercai Msiska declined to take up the position. He said the appointment would look like a reward for representing Mr Chakwera in court during the case that nullified President Peter Mutharika's election win.

President Chakwera during his campaign lambasted the then president for appointing people from his region to fill cabinet.

However, Mr Chakwera has also appointed over 70% of his cabinet members from the central region which happens to be his political stronghold.

Malawians online have been reacting to this development.