Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to attend 2020 Africa CEO Forum.

The event will feature five African presidents for the first time.

The Africa CEO Forum is one of the largest annual gatherings of the African private sector.

The Africa CEO Forum 2020 will feature five presidents from the continent and Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The leaders include Alassane Ouattara, Paul Kagame, Macky Sall, Mahamadou Issoufou, and Filipe Nyusi.

African leaders to discuss major political and economic issues

The event is coming at a time when the switch from the CFA franc to the ECO poses a major political and economic challenge, for ECOWAS in particular and Africa more broadly, and on the eve of the AfCFTA’s implementation.

President Buhari participates at the 55th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS in Abuja on 21st Dec 2019

Political leaders will focus discussion on how to ensure Africa’s successful economic integration, covering issues such as the list of sectors to be protected, anti-dumping protections, the definition and application of rules of origin, the updating of legal frameworks, the timetable for implementation and the single currency regime.

According to the organiser, there will be participation from top-level representatives from Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Senegal, Niger, and Mozambique, as well as the vice president of the continent’s leading economic powerhouse.