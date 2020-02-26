Four African nations ranked among global soft power nations by Brand Finance.

South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and Nigeria ranked among global soft power nations based on reputation and influence.

The four African nations were featured on the maiden edition of Soft Power Index by Brand Finance, a brand valuation firm.

The index interviewed more than 54,000 people in 87 countries to determine nations' driving force, reputation, and influence on the global stage.

According to Brand Finance, "If nations do not act now to enhance and leverage their soft power, they will be left in the wake of their neighbours and counterparts."

South Africa emerged top in soft power nation on the continent, ranking 36th across the world. South Africa is followed by Egypt on the 38th spot.

Algeria and Nigeria came well below rank on the index, maintaining 54th and 56th positions, respectively.

Top soft power nations in Africa:

South Africa

Global Index: 36

Score: 36.4/100

Familiarity: 5.9

Reputation: 5.8

Influence: 3.8

Egypt

Global Index: 38

Score: 34.8

Familiarity: 6.5

Reputation: 3.6

Influence: 5.7

Algeria

Global Index: 54

Score: 29.0

Familiarity: 4.2

Reputation: 2.8

Influence: 5.5

Nigeria

Global Index: 56

Score: 28.8

Familiarity: 4.5

Reputation: 3.0

Influence: 5.1

On the global Soft Power Index Top 10 are: