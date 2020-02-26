- Four African nations ranked among global soft power nations by Brand Finance.
South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and Nigeria ranked among global soft power nations based on reputation and influence.
The four African nations were featured on the maiden edition of Soft Power Index by Brand Finance, a brand valuation firm.
The index interviewed more than 54,000 people in 87 countries to determine nations' driving force, reputation, and influence on the global stage.
According to Brand Finance, "If nations do not act now to enhance and leverage their soft power, they will be left in the wake of their neighbours and counterparts."
Top soft power nations in Africa:
South Africa
Global Index: 36
- Score: 36.4/100
- Familiarity: 5.9
- Reputation: 5.8
- Influence: 3.8
Egypt
Global Index: 38
- Score: 34.8
- Familiarity: 6.5
- Reputation: 3.6
- Influence: 5.7
Algeria
Global Index: 54
- Score: 29.0
- Familiarity: 4.2
- Reputation: 2.8
- Influence: 5.5
Nigeria
Global Index: 56
- Score: 28.8
- Familiarity: 4.5
- Reputation: 3.0
- Influence: 5.1
On the global Soft Power Index Top 10 are:
- United States
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Japan
- China
- France
- Canada
- Swtizzeland
- Sweden
- Russia.