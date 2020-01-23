Transparency International has released its 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa remains one of the most corrupt regions, with an average score of 32.

Seychelles improves on its transparency record while Somalia continues as the most corrupt nation in the region.

Overall, more than two-thirds of the world's countries – along with many of the most advanced economies – are stagnating or showing signs of backsliding in their anti-corruption efforts.

Commenting on the latest report, Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of Transparency International, said, “Frustration with government corruption and lack of trust in institutions speak to a need for greater political integrity.

“Governments must urgently address the corrupting role of big money in political party financing and the undue influence it exerts on our political systems.”

In Africa, Seychelles improves on its transparency record with a score of 66, well above 50 recorded in 2018, the highest mark in the region.

Other high scoring countries include Botswana (61), Cabo Verde (58), Rwanda (53), and Mauritius (52).

In the latest report, Nigeria ranks 146 out of the 180 countries with a score of 26 and the 16-most corrupt nation in Africa. Last year, Africa's populous nation ranked 144 out of 180 nations with a CPI score of 27.

Business Insider SSA looks at 15 African countries with low scores and perceived most corrupt nations in the region:

15. Cameroon

2019 Score: 25

2019 Ranking: 153

14. Central African Republic

2019 Score: 25

2019 Ranking: 153

13. Comoros

2019 Score: 25

2019 Ranking: 153

12. Madagascar

2019 Score: 24

2019 Ranking: 158

11. Zimbabwe

2019 Score: 24

2019 Ranking: 158

10. Eritrea

2019 Score: 23

2019 Ranking: 160

9. Chad

2019 Score: 20

2019 Ranking: 162

8. Burundi

2019 Score: 19

2019 Ranking: 165

7. Congo

2019 Score: 19

2019 Ranking: 165

6. Democratic Republic of the Congo

2019 Score: 18

2019 Ranking: 168

5. Guinea Bissau

2019 Score: 18

2019 Ranking 168

4. Equatorial Guinea

2019 Score: 16

2019 Ranking: 173

3. Sudan

2019 Score: 16

2019 Ranking: 173

2. South Sudan

2019 Score: 12

2019 Ranking: 179

1. Somalia