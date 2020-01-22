The team were seeded as one of the top teams for the draw which took place in Cairo on Tuesday evening.

The team was drawn into Group G alongside Bafana Bafana, who are also in the same 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group with Black Stars. Ethiopia and Zimbabwe are the other countries which make the group complete.

Ghana will be hoping to secure qualification to the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia. This comes after qualifying for three consecutive World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014)

The first round of group games will begin in October 2020 and finish in October 2021, before a final round of play-offs in November 2021.

Only the 10 group winners will progress to the final play-off round, where two-legged ties will decide Africa's five World Cup representatives.

The newly appointed Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor, Ghana FA Vice President Mark Addo and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo were present at the draw.

Here’s a full list of the draw:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania