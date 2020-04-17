The platform is dubbed “smart workplace project”.

The Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said this is to ensure that government business goes on without any glitch even though the COVID-19 pandemic has halted a number of businesses.

She was speaking at a press briefing on the coronavirus update in Ghana in Accra. The Minister said her ministry is collaborating with the Finance Ministry adding that the virtual platform will soon be made available to all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) across the country.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful indicated that about 20,000 public sector workers are already working from home to ensure that the business activities of the government continue.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful “We don’t know how long the virus is going to last, but if it does, we have to explore other ways of using technology to facilitate government to government as well as citizens engagement.”

Loss of jobs

Experts have predicted that jobs will be lost as a result of the global pandemic which is destroying world economies. Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa are likely to be the most affected.

The Ghanaian government is, therefore, doing all within its power to protect the jobs of workers.