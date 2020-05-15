ABH is looking for inspirational entrepreneurs who are using business to break through barriers, fulfil their potential, and be heroes for their local communities.

The “Africa’s Business Heroes” competition is organized by Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI), a flagship philanthropic entrepreneurship program of the Jack Ma Foundation, which aims to spotlight and support African entrepreneurs who are positively impacting their communities while driving sustainable and profitable businesses, and building a more inclusive economy for the future.

The competition is open to African business owners from all 54 African countries irrespective of age, industry sector or gender. It will not only reward 10 finalists with a total pool of $1.5 million in grant money, but also provide them with access to an extensive community of business leaders, and to mentorship and training opportunities to help them take their business to the next level.

“Whether you are in farming, whether you are in fishing or doing something in the secondary industry, we don't care. All we care about is your passion and your ability to create jobs.”

- Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs at JMF

What do you stand to gain?

"Beyond the money, you will get amazing advice, amazing exposure, amazing networks that will pay off for your business for years to come." - Omar Sakr, 2nd Prize Winner, African Business Hero 2019 and Founder, Nawah Scientific.

The opportunity to pitch to business legends.

Grant funds of up to $300,000.

Global exposure through televised Africa’s Business Heroes Show.

Mentorship & training via the Africa Business Heroes’ Network of Partners and Judges.

Admission into Alibaba’s eFounders program with a 2-week immersion trip into the digital economy.

Who is eligible?

ANPI is open to entrepreneurs who have African citizenship or have parents or grandparents who are Africans. To be eligible, your business must be registered and operated in Africa and at least 3 years old.

What are the steps to apply?

Create an account Read the guidelines Verify your eligibility Get a reference Fill & Submit your application

"Just got for it, fortune favours the bold! The continent needs you to step up right now to solve problems." - Fred Swaniker.

Application deadline: June 9th 2020, 23:59 GMT

Visit africabusinessheroes.org

