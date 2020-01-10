The sales of Aluworks which is Ghana’s foremost aluminium company continues to decline according to its Managing Director.

According to the MD, this is due to the influx of cheap aluminium into the country.

He said the government must protect the local aluminium industry.

The Managing Director of Aluworks Ghana Limited, Kwasi Okoh, has appealed to the government to desist from importing cheap aluminium into the country and rather protect the local aluminium industry.

Mr Okoh said the government must implement the right laws in order to prevent foreign aluminium companies from importing aluminium which is cheap and of low quality.

He said Chinese companies operating in Ghana charge lower prices for goods they trade in on the Ghanaian market due to the poor implementation of the laws.

“China is dumping goods into Ghana at very cheap prices, at prices that are below that in China. The price in China will now include freight, paying landing cost to clear, and transporting to the person who will sell it. That increases the cost.

So, they could not trade with that high level of cost so they introduced what they call the export rebate in China which when they subtract from the cost of the trader, it makes it very cheap here; and so it is unfair” he explained.

Mr Okoh presented a petition to the Ghana International Trade Commission urging the government to be committed to seeing local companies thrive in the business environment.

Responding to his petition, the Economic and Commercial Counselor at the People’s Republic of China, Chai Zhijing, said he was not happy about the way the matter was being handled.

“You are not talking about anti-dumping, you are talking about anti-china. We are not causing any harm to Ghana, we are talking about export of Chinese products which brings benefits to Ghanaian consumers” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Ghana International Trade Commission, Nana Adu Gyamfi, said they will look into the issues and address them.