The bank sent a message to its customers to inform them of this development.

CBG did not give any reason for the decision however, it is believed that it is due to the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

As of April 4, 2020, Ghana has recorded 214 cases of the COVID-19 with 5 deaths.

In a message to its customers, CBG said beginning Saturday, April 4, there will be no weekend banking.

The management, entreated the customers to use its digital channels and ATMs to transact banking businesses during the weekends.

“Dear Customer, please be informed that effective this weekend, April 04, 2020, there will be no Saturday Banking until further notice.”

“We encourage you to use our ATMs and e-channels for your banking transactions. CBG…We Stand With You.”