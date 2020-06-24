The BBC said this was announced by the country’s energy regulatory authority.

The increase is coming a day after the Zimbabwean dollar fell by more than 50% against international currencies.

This was because the country’s Central Bank removed a fixed currency exchange rate in place since March, and introduced a weekly foreign exchange auction.

Zimbabwe has been struggling with fuel shortages for years, compounded by a lack of foreign currency.

In January 2019, there were violent protests when authorities announced fuel hikes of more than 120%.

The state crackdown at the time left over a dozen people dead.